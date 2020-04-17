The NCAA is providing academic relief to incoming freshman student-athletes in Division I and II this fall because of the coronavirus.
High school students “whose final semesters of their senior year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have several pathways to meet the NCAA’s initial-eligibility requirements this year,” the NCAA said Friday.
Student-athletes will not be required to submit an SAT or ACT score. Their senior grades also will not be considered if they had earned at least a 2.3 grade-point average in 10 NCAA-approved core courses before their senior year. Seven of those courses have to be in English, math or science.
The action takes into account high schools being closed because of the coronavirus with instruction taking place online. Many schools have gone to a pass/fail grading system because of the coronavirus pandemic with multiple SAT and ACT testing dates canceled.
The adjusted criteria will not apply to students who are expected to graduate after spring or summer 2020.
International students expected to graduate from high school in time to enroll in an NCAA Division I or II school for the 2020-21 academic year will be eligible for an automatic initial-eligibility waiver if they complete at least 10 core-course units before starting their seventh semester of college with at least a 2.3 GPA in those courses at Division I schools or a 2.2 GPA at Division II schools.
“We are keenly aware of the educational disruptions and academic uncertainty that prospective student-athletes are experiencing,” said Felicia Martin, vice president of the NCAA eligibility center. “To that end, the eligibility center is committed to providing support and flexibility in application of initial-eligibility requirements as we remain nimble for additional issues we can’t predict or forecast.”
