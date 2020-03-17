One year ago, Rudder’s track and field program struggled to field a full girls side. The Lady Rangers did not have the numbers to make a competitive showing at the district level.
Then came a boost of energy to the program in the form of Florida Gators track and field alum Aliesha Usery-Wright.
Wright, a former NCAA qualifier and U.S. Junior champion in the 400 meters, has successfully built up the team’s roster with several underclassmen creating promise for Rudder over the next four years.
“We have a lot of young sprinters that are just great, and they’re just learning how to run in their form, a lot of top sprinters that are just getting better and just learning,” Wright said. “I’m really excited, because we have a majority of freshmen, so we get to mold them until their senior year.”
Wright came to Rudder after her husband, Jihad Wright, accepted a position on the football staff. Soon after, the athletic staff learned of Wright and her history with track and field and asked if she would coach the girls team. The answer was a resounding yes.
Her arrival takes a load off of boys head coach Calvin Hill, who for years ran both boys and girls teams. Now Hill has the time to push the boys to their highest potential, while Wright grows the girls into a legitimate program.
“She brought in her collegiate experience, not only in training the body but also training the mind,” Hill said. “We started training earlier than we have ever started. We started in the fall semester, which has gotten us ahead of the learning curve in mentally preparing to run. She’s brought a key aspect to the program that was truly needed, and the kids have totally bought in.”
Wright had help this fall when the entire athletic staff made an effort to recruit girls onto the track and field team. The Lady Rangers’ roster now includes over 50 girls according to Texas MileSplit.
Sophomore Layla Jackson has emerged as one of the team’s leaders. She’s run a top time of 52.34 seconds in the 400 hurdles according to Texas MileSplit.
Junior Mya Dunn also has been the top performer in the 200 and 400 with season bests of 28.30 and 1:10.80, respectively.
Overall, the feeling among the coaches is that the numbers are there for Rudder to grow the girls into contenders in the upcoming seasons.
At the moment they have to deal with the constraints placed by the UIL due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The UIL has suspended all activities through March 29.
When teams are allowed to practice again, their first meet back likely will be the district meet. Even so, Hill is confident that the mental training Wright has brought to the Lady Rangers will have them prepared for whatever comes as she builds the team for the long haul.
“A lot of our girls don’t know their full potential,” Wright said. “I just want to see them perform to their full potential. I want them to try their hardest. We don’t have any kind of expectations, just go out there and do the best they can whether it’s on the field, track or runway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.