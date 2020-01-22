Over the Christmas break, Texas A&M track and field long jumper Deborah Acquah realized a piece of her technique was missing.
Physically, everything was in place to make a big jump. However, mentally, she wasn’t preparing for meets well enough.
On Saturday at the Ted Nelson Invitational, the Aggies’ third indoor meet of the season, Acquah put body and mind together to jump 21 feet, 6.75 inches, breaking a 22-year-old school record in long jump by four inches.
“I had good intention for this meet and that was something I was looking forward to,” Acquah said. “I was so happy.”
A&M assistant coach Sean Brady sparked Acquah’s epiphany from a conversation the two had before the holiday break. The Ghanaian, never lacking in confidence, couldn’t figure out why her physical attributes weren’t pushing her to new heights.
“Sometimes I tell him, ‘So Coach, to me I feel like I’m the strongest on the team,’ and he’s like ,’Oh, no,’” Acquah said with a laugh.
What Brady says in banter with his fun-loving athlete is different than how he describes Acquah and the development she’s made since transferring from Western Texas College nearly three semesters ago.
While competing for the junior college, she earned a silver medal at the national level in triple jump (42-4) and took sixth in the long jump, earning her the attention of the Aggie track team.
However, she didn’t pass the initial eye test when she arrived on campus.
“She was kind of a skinny, gangly little girl, who’s
feet pointed east and west,” Brady recalled. “She kind of has a little duck foot. I said, ‘Gosh, is this really the girl we recruited?’”
Acquah hit the runway, well, running.
In her first semester in Aggieland, Acquah earned the NCAA indoor silver medal in long jump with a 21-1 1/2 leap, missing the school record by a quarter of an inch. She also took the silver in long jump at the SEC Championships with a 20-8 1/2 jump.
Last spring, Acquah broke a 22-year outdoor long jump record when she hit the 21-9 mark in the NCAA Championships, earning her bronze.
“It didn’t take long to figure out that she was different. She had something that was special,” Brady said.
Typically, Acquah’s best has been reserved for the bigger meets where more is on the line, head coach Pat Henry said.
“That’s when I told her that’s where she’s going to have to make a change, because the only way to really jump far is just to have a level of consistency of jumping very well,” Henry said.
Brady said that practice has proven her ability to show growth. With a shorter run than that in a competition, Acquah was clearing 20 feet, he said.
In an effort to be more intentional about her mental approach, Acquah told her roommate before the Ted Nelson Invitational that she was going to break the school record, set by Adrien Sawyer in 1998, later that day, she said. Her prediction came to fruition, earning her SEC women’s field athlete of the week.
“She’ll tell you what she’s going to do before she does it a lot of times and that’s a great quality, because most of those kids that go on to go to the Olympic Games, they tell you a long time before they make that team that they are going to be an Olympian,” Henry said.
For a lot of track and field athletes, hitting personal records this early in the season can be a point of concern. However, for Acquah, it appears it is just the beginning, with a seven-meter jump on the horizon, Brady said.
“She’s got a lot more to come,” he said. “We haven’t begun to let the reins go yet. We’re still in a phase of our training where she’s not going to be at her best. She’s still physical taxed going into some of these competitions and will be up until the SEC Championships. Hopefully, we’ll see something pretty special when we get back here in a few weeks.”
