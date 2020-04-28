The Texas A&M football team landed the commitment of 247sports.com four-star defensive end Jahzion Harris on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside lineman from Brooklyn, New York, announced his decision on Twitter, choosing the Aggies over offers from LSU, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.
“As a family, we decided that the best place for us is Texas A&M, to reach my full potential as a man, student and an athlete,” Harris said in the tweet.
Harris is the fourth known commitment in the Aggies’ 2021 recruiting class.
