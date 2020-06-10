Texas A&M senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller and junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown III are first-team picks on Texas Football’s 2020 preseason All-Texas teams.
A&M senior offensive lineman Carson Green and junior linebacker Anthony Hines III made the second team along with sophomores offensive lineman Kenyon Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and safety Demani Richardson.
A&M’s nine selections are the most among the state’s 12 FBS programs. Texas had eight.
