Rudder’s Joe Rives and Xavier Camero won their weight classes, while Dequintus Wilson, Jayden Williams, Joseph Ruffino, Makia English and Iyanna Scott earned silver medals Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Classic wrestling meet.
Rudder’s Jalen Thierry and Giovanni Pina Fajardo won bronze medals in their classes, while Ryne Hutchinson, Cody Brubaker, Chris Soler and Hailey Pohl also competed for the Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.