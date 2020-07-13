The National Junior College Athletic Association said Monday it plans not to have a fall season and will instead attempt to play football in the spring.
Men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball also will be moved to the spring. Winter sports, including basketball, will start in January, with a majority of championship events moved from March to April.
Brenham’s Blinn College is the only junior college within 50 miles of Bryan-College Station that plays sports. Blinn’s men’s programs are baseball, basketball, golf, football and soccer. The women’s programs are basketball, golf, soccer, softball and volleyball. The Buccaneers’ football program is a member of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and the other sports compete in the Region XIV Athletic Conference. Blinn also sponsors a cheerleader squad and a dance team.
“At Blinn, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and students,” Blinn chancellor Mary Hensley said in an email. “With this in mind, we fully support the NJCAA’s decision. As we prepare our student-athletes for academic success this fall semester, we look forward to a great academic year and the opportunity to participate in intercollegiate sports during the spring semester.”
Under the proposal by the NJCAA’s Presidential Advisory Council and board of regents, spring football practice will start March 1, 2021, with games to start on March 25. Teams can play a maximum of eight games with the regular season ending May 22. The NJCAA championship and bowl games will start June 3. The NJCAA does allow football teams to practice between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 with three scrimmages against outside competition.
Men’s and women’s basketball practice for spring would start Jan. 11 with the season starting Jan. 22. Teams could play a maximum of 22 games. The regular season, region and district championship competition must be completed by April 10. Swimming and volleyball would start practice Jan. 11 with track and wrestling starting practice Jan. 4.
The California Community College Athletic Association announced Thursday all of its 24 sports will be in the spring.
The move of the football program to spring could make it tougher on JC players to sign with four-year colleges. No fall season will make it tougher for four-year colleges to evaluate JC players. Blinn is one of 54 NJCAA-sanctioned JC schools playing football. Blinn was 4-5 last season, including 2-5 in league play.
