MADISON, Wisc. – The No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs defeated the No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team 4-0 to wrap up play at the 2020 ITA Indoor Team Championships on Sunday.
“We came out with great energy in the doubles but then we lost our serve on a couple courts and the air came out of the balloon a little bit,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We weren’t ever really able to get that momentum back and that was the disappointing part for me. We didn’t handle adversity today like we needed to.”
TCU earned the doubles point to open the match through wins on courts two and three. In singles action, the Horned Frogs claimed first sets on five courts but the Aggies were able to force third sets on two. TCU earned points on courts two, four and six to secure the win.
The Aggies host Rice at 6 p.m. Friday.
TCU 4, Texas A&M 0
Singles
1. No. 14 Hady Habib (A&M) vs. Alastair Gray 2-6, 6-6 (5-2), unfinished
2. Luc Fomba (TCU) def. No. 34 Juan Carlos Aguilar 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
3. No. 3 Valentin Vacherot (A&M) vs. Tadeas Paroulek 4-6, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished
4. Jacob Fearnley (TCU) def. Noah Schachter 1-6, 6-2, 7-5
5. Barnaby Smith (A&M) vs. Bertus Kruger 2-6, 6-4, 0-1, unfinished
6. Sander Jong (TCU) def. Guido Marson 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
1. Aguilar/Smith (A&M) vs. No. 34 Fearnley/Gray 4-5, unfinished
2. Paroulek/Jong (TCU) def. Schachter/Vacherot 6-3
3. Fomba/Kruger (TCU) def. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch 6-4
— Eagle staff reports
