BATON ROUGE, La. — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won all but two events in a 191.5-105.5 victory over LSU on Saturday at the LSU Natatorium.
A&M’s winners included Anna Belousova (100 breaststroke, 1:01.99; 200 breaststroke, 2:13.63); Raena Eldridge (50-yard freestyle, 23.17 seconds; 100 freestyle, 50.99); Emma Carlton (100 backstroke, 54.49; 100 butterfly, 54.55); Katie Portz (200 freestyle, 1:49.12; 500 freestyle, 4:55.51); Charlye Campbell (3-meter dive, 319.73 points); Caroline Theil (200 individual medley, 2:00.46); Jing Wen Quah (100 butterfly, 1:57.60); and Joy Field (1,000 freestyle, 10:06.89).
Portz, Golf Sapianchai, Carlton and Eldridge also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.64.
The Aggies (4-2, 1-1) will host Arkansas at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 on Senior Day at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
