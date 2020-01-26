Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells scored 18 points and N’dea Jones had her eighth straight double-double to power the 15th-ranked Aggies to a 72-53 Southeastern Conference women’s basketball victory over Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon.
A&M (17-3, 5-2) scored the first nine points and were never really threatened. Missouri (5-15, 2-5) scored the last eight points of the first quarter to pull within 17-12. The Tigers also hit the first bucket of the second quarter but the Aggies closed the first half on a 9-2 run for a 33-19 lead. A&M scored the last 11 points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 55-33.
A&M head coach Gary Blair, who won his 800th game last month, earned his 400th victory with the Aggies. He’s 808-325 overall and 400-162 in 17 seasons at A&M.
Jones had a game-high 13 rebounds as A&M had a 40-31 edge. She had 10 points as did junior center Ciera Johnson. A&M point guard Shambria Washington added 11 points and seven assists.
Missouri freshman Aijha Blackwell had 18 points and seven rebounds, but hit only 6 of 16 shots.
