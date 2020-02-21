LIHUE, KAUAI, Hawaii — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 7-under 281 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course.
A&M stands at 7-under 569 after two rounds. No. 15 BYU shot 284 and is in second at 571, followed by New Mexico (284–573), North Carolina-Wilmington (287–574) and Illinois (287–577).
All five Aggies shot even par or better Friday. Sophomore Sam Bennett leads the group at 3-under 141 in a tie for fifth after shooting an even-par 72. Freshman William Paysee shot 69 and is tied for seventh at 142 followed by freshman Jimmy Lee (t-12th, 72–143), senior Dan Erickson (t-27th, 70–145) and junior Walker Lee (t-37th, 70–147).
Playing as individuals, A&M senior Josh Gliege shot 75 and is tied for 23rd at 144 followed by senior Brandon Smith (t-33rd, 73–146) and junior Reese Ramsey (t-37th, 69–147).
The final round is set for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.