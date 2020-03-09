The fifth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Lamkin San Diego Classic, held Monday and Tuesday at San Diego Country Club.
Senior Dan Erickson, juniors Walker Lee and Reese Ramsey, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman Jimmy Lee make up the Aggie lineup. The team will play 36 holes Monday, beginning with a shotgun start at 10:15 a.m., and 18 holes Tuesday.
Senior Brandon Smith and redshirt freshman William Paysse will compete as individuals in the Coronado Individual.
Live stats are available on golfstat.com.
