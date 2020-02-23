LIHUE, KAUAI, Hawaii — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its second straight tournament, claiming the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate by five shots Saturday at Wailua Golf Course.
A&M shot a final-round 12-under 276 to finish at 19-under 845. New Mexico finished second at 850 followed by BYU (856), Illinois (857) and UNLV and North Carolina-Wilmington (865).
A&M’s Sam Bennett tied for third individually at 69-210 followed by Jimmy Lee (t-seventh, 69–212), William Paysse (t-15th, 72–214), Walker Lee (t-22nd, 68–215) and Dan Erickson (t-22nd, 70-215).
