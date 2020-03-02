NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team picked up their second straight win to start Southeastern Conference play, defeating Vanderbilt 6-1 on Sunday at the Currey Tennis Center.
The Aggies (9-3, 2-0) won a back-and-forth doubles point to grab a 1-0 lead over the Commodores (6-5, 0-2). A&M’s Stefan Storch and Hady Habib won 7-5 on court three before Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith earned a 6-2 win on court one.
Third-ranked Valentin Vacherot won his 14th straight SEC singles match, beating George Harwell 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 line. Storch pushed the Aggies ahead 3-0 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Marcus Ferreira on court six, and Noah Schachter clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Max Freeman on court three. Aguilar and Smith added singles victories for the Aggies.
