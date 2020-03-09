For Texas A&M sophomore Noah Schachter, it was about a lesson learned.
Although going through a bad experience doesn’t guarantee success in that same situation the next time, it does help if used for an advantage.
Schachter did just that Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, persevering in a hard-fought tiebreaker to claim the clinching point in the No. 12 Aggies’ come-from-behind 4-3 victory over No. 6 Florida.
“Unfortunately our [2019] season ended against Oklahoma here, and we had hundreds of fans packed on my court, and I was one point away from sending us to the Sweet 16, and we ended up losing,” Schachter said. “That really hurt, and today, I feel that makes up for that. [With] all the hard work I’ve put in, all the hard work our team has put in to beat our biggest rival Florida in the SEC, it feels amazing.”
With all eyes on Schachter again, he won four of the final five points to claim a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) victory over Andy Andrade at No. 4 to give the Aggies a leg up in the race for the Southeastern Conference title. A&M (12-3) moved to 4-0 in the SEC, while the Gators (15-3), the preseason pick to win the conference, are 3-1.
“It’s great to see him mature as a tennis player and take the team on his shoulders there,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “Just so proud of his fight and effort to get another chance like that and to come through is good.”
Andrade led 6-4 in the tiebreaker and had a chance to win, but hit a forehand long at 6-5. Schachter never let him have another opportunity and was charged by teammates after Andrade hit a ball wide. Minutes later, he was doused with water.
“Definitely celebrating with the team [was the best feeling],” Schachter said. “They are unbelievable. I just happened to be the last one to finish. Our captain, Val [Valentin Vacherot], is a great leader for us, and I did it for this guy right here, so I could send him off with a ring.”
Tiebreakers proved to be the difference in the match with the Aggies winning all four, the first three at a combined score of 21-5. Schachter won his first set by winning the last six points and winning the tiebreaker 7-1. Vacherot blanked No. 10 Oliver Crawford on court one to win the first set and Hady Habib finished his match over No. 5 Sam Riffice surrendering just four points in his tiebreaker.
Habib won 6-1, 7-6 (4) at No. 2 to get the Aggies on the board and cut the Gators’ lead in half. Third-ranked Vacherot, who less than 48 hours earlier beat defending NCAA champion Paul Jubb of South Carolina, capped his impressive weekend and gained the Aggies’ second point with a 7-6 (0), 6-1 victory.
“They are one of the best teams in the country and certainly outdoors in singles,” Denton said. “[Crawford and Riffice] are two of the best players in college tennis and for us to beat those guys here just shows how well Hady and Val are playing right now and how good our team is.”
Guido Marson set up Schachter’s heroics by gaining the third Aggie point in the only match that went to a third set. Marson won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 over Josh Godger on court six. He clinched by coming back from 15-40 on his serve to win.
“Guido made a big comeback in that last game, so just a great team victory,” Denton said.
Florida won the doubles point and went up 2-0 when No. 22 Duarte Vale defeated Carlos Aguilar 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.The Gators, who went undefeated in the SEC last season and beat A&M 5-2, picked up their third point when Lukas Greif topped Barney Smith 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5.
It was the Aggies’ second win of the weekend over a ranked team, with the A&M beating No. 23 South Carolina 6-1 on Friday. Ironically, the only loss was Schachter, who fell in three sets after the team victory had been secured. Schachter complained to assistant coach Kevin O’Shea that his serve let him down, so they worked on it and according to Schachter, O’Shea finished the session telling the right-hander from Florida that the match against the Gators would come down to his court and he’d clinch.
•
NOTE — A&M ended with day with an easy 6-1 win over Valparaiso. Juan Carlos Aguilar, Stefan Storch, Pierce Rollins, Austin Abbrat and Pranav Kumar notched singles victories for the Aggies, who also claimed the doubles point with victories from Kumar and Barnaby Smith as well as Rollins and Storch.
