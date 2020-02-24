The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Arizona State 5-0 in what was originally a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The second match against Incarnate Word has been rescheduled for April 5 because of inclement weather.
A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter combined for a 6-1 doubles win over Tom LeBlanc and William Kirkman, and Carolos Aguilar and Stefan Storch clinched the opening point for the Aggies with a 6-4 win over the 12th-ranked duo of Tim Ruehl and Andrea Bolla.
Storch stayed hot in singles to give A&M a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-4 sweep of George Stoup on court six. Schachter, Vacherot and Hady Habib then won their matches nearly simultaneously to clinch the team victory.
Schachter beat Makey Rakotomalala 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 line, then third-ranked Vacherot earned the winning point, defeating Ruehl 6-2, 6-1 on court two. Habib wrapped it up shortly after with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Bolla on the top line.
A&M (7-3) will host Kentucky for its Southeastern Conference opener at 6 p.m. Friday.
