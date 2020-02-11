The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face off against No. 2 Ohio State at the Varsity Indoor Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The top 10 showdown is the final match for both teams ahead of the ITA Indoor Team Championships, which will be held Friday through Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last season, the Aggies defeated the then-No. 1 Buckeyes 4-3 at the Mitchell Tennis Center, with Barnaby Smith clinching the victory with a straight-set win over Martin Joyce at No. 4 singles. The programs have split the last 12 meetings spanning nine seasons.
