The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to finish the Southeastern Conference in fifth by the league’s coaches in their vote announced Thursday.
Georgia is picked to win the SEC title with 126 points in the poll. Florida is second with 112 points followed by Vanderbilt (97), South Carolina (93), A&M (88), LSU (84), Tennessee (80), Ole Miss (60), Kentucky (43), Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State (39), Arkansas (28) and Missouri (9).
The Aggies (3-0) will open the ITA Kick-Off Weekend against Miami at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Speicher Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida. The winner will face either Florida State or Cal-Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth into to the ITA Women’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 7-10 at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago.
