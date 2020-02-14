The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s team swept a pair of matches Friday, beating Illinois 4-1 and McNeese State 7-0 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M (8-2) won the doubles point in both matches and had little trouble securing the team victories in singles.
Illinois’ Asuka Kawai tied the first match at 1 with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Katya Townsend at No. 1 singles, but A&M answered with three straight-set victories to clinch the team victory. No. 95 Dorthea Faa-Hviding won at No. 4 singles followed by Riley McQuaid at No. 6 and No. 97 Tatiana Makarova at No. 2.
The Aggies swept the shorthanded Cowgirls, who played without one doubles team and one singles player.
A&M will host another doubleheader at noon Feb. 22 against Oklahoma and Stephen F. Austin.
Texas A&M 4, Illinois 1
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. Asuka Kawai, Illinois, def. Katya Townsend 6-3, 6-0; 2. (97) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Mia Rabinowitz 7-5, 6-1; 3. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Sasha Belaya 6-4, 5-6 DNF; 4. (95) Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Ashley Yeah 6-0, 6-2; 5. Josie Frazier, Illinois, vs. Lucia Quiterio 7-6, 2-2 DNF; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Emilee Duong 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. (43) Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Emilee Duong/Josie Frazier 6-2; 2. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde, A&M, vs. Sasha Belaya/Mia Rabinowitz 4-3 DNF; 3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Emily Casati/Asuka Kawai 6-0
Order of finish: D3, D1, S1, S4, S6, S2* (*clinched team victory)
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,4,6,2)
ITA team rankings: No. 20 A&M
Records: A&M (7-2); Illinois (3-5)
Texas A&M 7, McNeese 0
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (97) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Marija Mastilovic 6-1, 6-0; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Carlotta Romito 6-4, 6-2; 3. Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Sofia San Jose Moreno 6-1, 6-2; 4. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Matilde Mulatero 6-4, 6-2; 5. Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Hanna Blinouskaya 6-0, 6-2; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. no player (forfeit)
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Marija Mastilovic/Carlotta Romito 6-0; 2. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Matilde Mulatero/Sofia San Jose Moreno 6-3; 3. Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend, A&M, def. no player (forfeit)
Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S6, S1, S3*, S5, S2, S4 (*clinched team victory)
ITA team rankings: No. 20 A&M
Records: A&M (8-2); McNeese (1-6)
