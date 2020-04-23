Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was not picked during Thursday’s first round. He’s expected to go in the second round Friday. Aggie punter Braden Mann and wide receiver Quartney Davis are projected to go in the late rounds, which will be held Saturday. Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and defensive backs Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro are expected to be free agents.
top story
No Aggies taken in first round of 2020 NFL Draft
Former Texas A&M DL Justin Madubuike expected to be picked in second round
- Eagle Staff Report
