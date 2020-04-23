Mississippi St Texas A M Football

Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

 Sam Craft

Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was not picked during Thursday’s first round. He’s expected to go in the second round Friday. Aggie punter Braden Mann and wide receiver Quartney Davis are projected to go in the late rounds, which will be held Saturday. Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and defensive backs Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro are expected to be free agents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.