BULLARD — The 16th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team shot a final-round 304 to win the Tyler Junior College Spring Invitational with a 606 total on Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Course.
Blinn’s Travis Edwards shot 71-79 to tie for third followed by Justin Dees (t-sixth, 75-77), Bryce Honeck (83-73), John Baker (79-75) and Eric Breeding (77-82).
Blinn’s Blue team also placed third after shooting 301–612. Riley Simmons (t-third, 75-75), Isaiah Brevick (t-third, 76-74), Jerrion Dukes (82-73), Cameron Gray (80-79) and Bryce Penn (80-81) competed for Blinn’s Blue.
