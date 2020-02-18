VICTORIA — The Blinn men’s golf White team placed fifth and its Blue placed sixth at the Houston-Victoria Claude Jacobs Invitational on Monday at Victoria Country Club.
Blinn’s White team shot a final-round 290 for a 905 total, and the Blue shot 290–915. Texas Wesleyan won with an 869.
For the Blinn White, Isaiah Brevick shot 77-72-75 and Riley Simmons shot 80-71-73 to tie for 11th. Eric Breeding tied for 20th at 78-75-75. Bryce Honeck shot 82-82-75, and Joel Cooley shot 72-92-79.
For Blinn’s Blue, Jerrion Dukes shot 73-80-69 to place seventh, and Bryce Penn finished 19th with scores of 76-80-71.
Blinn will compete in the Tyler Spring Invitational in Bullard next Monday and Tuesday.
