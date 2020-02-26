BULLARD — Blinn freshman Madison Davis tied for first individually at the Tyler Junior College Spring Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course on Tuesday.
Davis shot 83 on Monday and a final-round 78 on Tuesday to become the first Buccaneer to earn an individual victory in women’s golf.
No. 12 Blinn shot 453-416–869 to place fifth. Tyler won at 695.
Blinn’s Nichole Burgess placed 11th after rounds of 100-88 followed by teammates Rebecca Michael (115-108) and Paige Moyle (155-142).
The Buccaneers will compete in the Prairie View A&M Invitational on March 15-17.
