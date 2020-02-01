YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The 11th-ranked Blinn softball team lost to Midland 7-1 and No. 1 Chipola 8-1 on Saturday at the Chipola Invitational.
Nevado Dolnik pitched a complete game for Blinn (2-3) against Midland, surrendering three earned runs on four hits while striking out two in six innings. Blinn committed five errors in the game.
Mackenzie Crews went 2 for 4 to lead the Buccaneers against Chipola, while Renna Toomey threw a complete game, surrendering two earned runs on 10 hits and striking out six over seven innings.
Blinn will host No. 13 Temple for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.
