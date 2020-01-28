The 11th-ranked Blinn softball team will open the season with three games at the Chipola Invitational on Friday in Marianna, Florida. Blinn will play Lake Land at 9 a.m., Odessa at 1:30 p.m. and Snead State at 6 p.m.
The Buccaneers went 44-15 overall and 23-1 in Region XIV Conference play last season. They finished fourth in the conference tournament.
