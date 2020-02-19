BRENHAM — Five Buccaneers scored in double figures as the 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team raced by Bossier Parish 93-52 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
Blinn’s Hailey Atwood scored 16 points, Gabriela Bosquez 15, Kristine Ezimako 13, Mia Cherry 11 and Tanea Sims 10.
Blinn (21-6, 12-5) will play at Jacksonville at 2 p.m. Saturday.
