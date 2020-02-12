BRENHAM — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Coastal Bend 96-60 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
Mia Cherry led the Buccaneers (20-5, 11-4) with 17 points, while Hailey Atwood and Mariel Wade each scored 15 and Kristine Ezimako had 12.
Blinn will play at No. 10 Tyler at 2 p.m. Saturday.
