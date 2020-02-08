ATHENS — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team rallied but fell short in a 76-72 loss at No. 2 Trinity Valley on Saturday.
Blinn (19-5, 8-4) trailed by 18 in the third quarter but cut that deficit to two points. Trinity Valley (23-1, 12-0) made 4 of 4 free throws in the final minute to remain undefeated in Region XIV Conference play.
Mia Cherry led the Buccaneers with 16 points, and Hailey Atwood had 11.
Blinn will host Coastal Bend at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
