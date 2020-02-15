TYLER — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team lost to No. 10 Tyler 75-68 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
Mia Cherry led Blinn (20-6, 11-5) with 15 points, while Kristine Ezimako scored 14 and Gabriela Bosquez had 13.
Tyler improved to 21-5 overall and 11-3 in conference.
The Buccaneers will host Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruse Center in Brenh
