PARIS — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Paris 66-60 on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Kristine Ezimako led the Buccaneers with 25 points, and Gabriela Bosquez had 12.
Blinn (24-6, 13-5) earned the second seed for the Region XIV Conference tournament and will face seventh-seeded Paris at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Gold Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana.
