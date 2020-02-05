KILGORE — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Kilgore 80-68 for its sixth straight win Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
Kristine Ezimako led Blinn (19-4, 8-3) with 21 points, while Gabriela Bosquez had 18 and Hailey Atwood 17.
Kilgore fell to 17-6 overall and 6-5 in conference.
The Buccaneers will play No. 2 Trinity Valley (22-1, 11-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Athens.
