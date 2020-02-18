VICTORIA — The 12th-ranked Blinn women’s golf team placed fifth at the Houston-Victoria Claude Jacobs Invitational on Monday at The Club at Colony Creek.
Blinn shot 347-351–698 as a team. Madison Davis led the Buccaneers with rounds of 81-79 for 13th. Nichole Burgess shot 82-88 for 25th followed by Sierra Jameson (84-87) and Rebecca Michael (100-97).
Texas Wesleyan won the team title with a 598 total.
Blinn will compete in the Tyler Spring Invitational in Bullard next Monday and Tuesday.
