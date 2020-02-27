The 21st-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will open play in the Frisco College Baseball Classic against Illinois (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
A&M (10-0) also will face No. 8 UCLA (8-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday and No. 17 Oklahoma State (7-2) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Aggies are set to start three junior left-handers at the tournament — Asa Lacy (2-0, 1.64 ERA) on Friday, Christian Roa (2-0, 2.45) on Saturday and Chandler Jozwiak (1-0, 4.82) on Sunday. A&M is set to face Illinois starter senior right-hander Ty Weber (2-0, 0.82), UCLA sophomore righty Nick Nastrini (1-0, 2.08) and freshman righty Bryce Osmond (0-1, 7.50).
All three games will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).
