The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 9 Baylor 10-8 on Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
A&M’s Grace Boston and Haley Redifer won over fences; Cameron Crenwelge, Alex Albright, Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson won in horsemanship; Nicole Leonard won on the flat; and Darby Gardner, Lisa Bricker and Courtney Yohey won in reining. Redifer and Conklin were named most outstanding players.
A&M (4-6, 2-3 SEC) will host its final home match of the season against South Dakota State (0-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday on Senior Day.
Baylor (5-7, 2-3 Big 12) also beat South Dakota State 13-3 on Friday.
