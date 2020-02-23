STILLWATER, Okla. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost at No. 2 Oklahoma State 10-7 on Saturday at Totusek Arena.
A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Grace Boston and Haley Redifer won over fences. Cameron Crenwelge won in horsemanship. Courtney Yohey and Darby Gardner won in reining, and Hayden Stewart scored the Aggies’ lone point on the flat.
The Aggies will host Baylor at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
