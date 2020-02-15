DALLAS — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 7 SMU 12-7 on Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.
A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Rhian Murphy won on the flat. Cameron Crenwelge and Alex Albright won in horsemanship. Grace Boston won over fences, and Marissa Harrell and Courtney Yohey won in reining.
