BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 4 South Carolina 10-10 (1,421.5-1,358) on Saturday at the One Wood Farm.
A&M’s Caroline Dance and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won on the flat. Emmy-Lu Marsh and Marissa Harrell won in reining. Hayden Stewart, Dance and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won over fences, and Ashley Davidson, Katie Conklin and Alex Albright won in horsemanship. Dance earned most outstanding player honors on the flat, while Harrell and Davidson also earned MOP honors.
A&M (3-4, 2-3) will face SMU at 10 a.m. next Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.
South Carolina improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.