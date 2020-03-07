AUBURN, Ala. — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 1 Auburn 10-9 on Saturday in the Aggies’ regular-season finale at the Auburn University Equestrian Center in Auburn, Alabama.
A&M’s Katie Conklin and Hayley Riddle won in horsemanship; Hayden Stewart, Haley Redifer and Grace Boston won over fences; Darby Gardner, Lisa Bricker and Courtney Yohey won in reining; and Hayden Stewart won on the flat. Riddle and Redifer were named most outstanding players.
A&M (5-7, 2-4) will open the Southeastern Conference Championship against South Carolina on March 27 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
