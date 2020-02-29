The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian had no trouble with South Dakota State, winning the home finale 13-5 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
A&M’s winning riders included Haley Redifer, Caroline Passarelli, Caroline Dance and Grace Boston over fences, Katie Conklin, Alex Marlow, Alex Albright and Ashley Davidson in horsemanship, Ellie Williams, Hayden Stewart and Dance on the flat and Darby Gardner and Lisa Bricker in reining.
Redifer, Conklin, Williams and Gardner also were named most outstanding players.
The Aggies (5-6, 2-3 SEC) will wrap up the regular season at No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
