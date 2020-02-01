The sixth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team edged No. 3 Georgia 9-9 (1,535.5-1,519) on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
A&M’s Ashley Davidson, Hayley Riddle and Alex Albright won in horsemanship, Hayden Stewart and Haley Redifer over fences, Caroline Dance and Rhian Murphy on the flat and Darby Gardner and Lisa Bricker in reining. Davidson, Dance and Gardner also won most outstanding player honors for the show.
Georgia fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
A&M (3-3, 2-2) will face No. 5 South Carolina at 9 a.m. next Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
