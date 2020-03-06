The seventh-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will wrap up its regular season at No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center in Auburn, Alabama. A&M (5-6, 2-3) beat No. 9 Baylor 10-8 and South Dakota State 13-5 last week at home, while Auburn (12-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a 13-5 win over South Carolina at home.
No. 7 Texas A&M equestrian team to face No. 1 Auburn to end regular season
Eagle Staff Report
