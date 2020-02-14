The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 7 SMU at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.
A&M (3-4, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a 10-10 (1,421.5-1,358) tiebreaker loss at South Carolina last Saturday, while SMU (3-3) beat Oklahoma State 13-5.
