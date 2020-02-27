The eighth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 9 Baylor at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
A&M (3-6, 2-3 SEC) lost at No. 2 Oklahoma State 10-7 on Saturday, while Baylor (4-6, 2-3 Big 12) beat No. 4 Fresno State 11-8 in Waco.
A&M also will host South Dakota State (0-7, 0-3 ECAC) at 11 a.m. Saturday on Senior Day. After the meet, A&M will honor its 10 seniors: Samantha Beiter, Anna Billings, Lauren Rachuba, Ellie Williams, Ashley Davidson, Julie Hill, Alex Marlow, Darby Gardner, Ann Elizabeth Tebow and Courtney Yohey.
