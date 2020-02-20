LIHUE, KAUAI, Hawaii — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an even-par 288 in the first round of the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday and is alone in third place just one stroke off the lead at Wailua Golf Course.
North Carolina-Wilmington and BYU each shot 1-under 287 to share the lead.
A&M sophomore Sam Bennett is tied for the individual lead at 3-under 69 followed by freshman Jimmy Lee (t-10th, 71), freshman William Paysse (t-24th, 73), senior Dan Erickson (t-58th, 75) and junior Walker Lee (t-89th, 77). Playing as individuals, A&M’s Josh Gliege is also tied for the lead after a 69 followed by senior Brandon Smith (t-24th, 73) and junior Reese Ramsey (t-108th, 78).
The second round is set for Friday with the final round Saturday.
