The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the 10th annual Cabo Collegiate on Sunday through Tuesday at the par-71, 6,807-yard Cabo del Sol Ocean Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
A&M has won two straight tournaments, including the Sea Best Invitational on Feb. 4 in Jacksonville, Florida, and last week’s John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii. A&M shot a final-round 276 to win the Burns title by five strokes over New Mexico. Sophomore Sam Bennett led the Aggies with a 6-under 210 total for a tie for third.
Senior Dan Erickson, junior Walker Lee, Bennett and freshmen William Paysse and Jimmy Lee will tee off the for the Aggies at 8 a.m. in all three rounds.
The tournament field includes No. 9 Arizona State, No. 13 Baylor, No. 14 Arizona, No. 20 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Alabama, California, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, Rice and Stanford.
