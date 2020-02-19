The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will play in the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday through Saturday at the Wailua Golf Course in Lihu’e, Kaua’i, Hawaii.
A&M’s roster will include senior Dan Erickson, junior Walker Lee, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshmen William Paysse and Jimmy Lee. Seniors Brandon Smith and Josh Gliege and junior Reese Ramsey will compete as individuals.
The tournament field will include No. 7 Arizona, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 BYU, California, Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Illinois, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Northern Colorado, Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, UNC Wilmington, UNLV, Utah, UTEP, Virginia and Washington State.
