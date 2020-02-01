The fifth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team celebrated Senior Night with a 158-99 win over SMU on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
Senior Benjamin Walker led the Aggies with wins in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes. Walker, Jake Gibbons, Adam Koster and Mike Thibert also won the 200 medley relay in 1:29.17. Thibert won the 50 freestyle, while Koster won the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Sophomore Shaine Casas won the 1,000 freestyle (9:19.67). Peter Simmons won the 100 backstroke (51.03), and Jace Brown won the 200 butteryfly (1:47.92).
The Aggies will compete in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Feb. 18-22 in Auburn, Alabama.
