BATON ROUGE, La. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won 15 of 16 events to beat LSU 182-113 on Saturday at LSU Natatorium.
A&M senior Benjamin Walker set the pool record in the 200-yard breaststroke, winning in 1:56.72. Walker also won the 100 breaststroke in 54.32. A&M junior Kurtis Mathews also swept both diving events, winning on the 3-meter springboard with 404.93 points and on the 1-meter with 373.05.
A&M (6-3, 1-1) will host SMU at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 on Senior Day at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
