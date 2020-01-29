The fifth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will host SMU on Senior Night at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium at 6 p.m. Friday.
A&M will honor seniors Jake Gibbons, Adam Koster, Mike Thibert and Benjamin Walker at the meet.
A&M is 6-3 in dual meets this season, while SMU is 1-3.
