MADISON, Wis. — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and easily held off No. 16 UCLA 4-1 in the first round of consolation play Saturday at the ITA Men’s Indoor Team Championship at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
A&M’s Juan Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith beat UCLA’s Govind Nanda and Keegan Smith 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and third-liners Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins beat Patrick Zahraj and Bryce Pereira 6-4 to give the Aggies (5-2) a 1-0 team lead.
Then in singles, Smith won on the fifth line, No. 3 Valentin Vacherot on the third line and No. 34 Aguilar on the second line — all in straight sets — to secure the team victory.
A&M will continue play at the tournament against No. 11 TCU at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Texas A&M 4, UCLA 1
Saturday at ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship, consolation first round, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison, Wisc.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (6) Keegan Smith, UCLA, vs. (14) Hady Habib 7-6 (6), 6-6 (6-3), DNF
2. (34) Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (10) Govind Nanda 6-4, 7-5
3. (3) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Drew Baird 7-5, 6-3
4. Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Ben Goldberg 7-5, 6-6 (0-1), DNF
5. Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Patrick Zahraj 6-4, 6-2
6. Mathew Tsolakyan, UCLA, def. Guido Marson 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. Aguilar/Smith, A&M, def. Nanda/Smith 6-3
2. Vacherot/Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Connor Rapp/Baird 6-5, DNF
3. Stefan Storch/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Zahraj/Bryce Pereira 6-4
Order of finish: D1, D3, S5, S6, S3, S2* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (5-2); UCLA (4-4)
ITA team rankings: No. 7 A&M; No. 16 A&M
